Nathan Avalos mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a man who stole 34 blue pallets from Publix worth nearly $3,000 for illegal sale.

According to the CCPD, Nathan Avalos, 19, was arrested on May 14 while police patrolled behind local businesses.

Police noticed two males hauling blue pallets onto a trailer connected to a white pickup truck in a Publix loading dock area.

According to police, the men stopped loading the pallets onto the truck, ran into the vehicle and began driving away.

Police then stopped the vehicle, as there was no license plate attached to the car.

CCPD then asked Avalos about the whereabouts of the license plate, and he stated that he had lost the tag to the trailer.

Upon further questioning, Avalos claimed that he owned the pallets and was transporting the units for repair.

According to CCPD, when asked again if he owned the pallets, Avalos stated no and that he intended to sell the units; however, he said Publix did not grant permission for resale.

Police counted 34 units inside the vehicle, which, based on condition, would have been estimated to be worth around $80 per pallet.

The other male in the vehicle was a juvenile. He was charged with loitering and prowling.

Avalos stated he sells the stolen merchandise to farmers in Immokalee for $2.50-$3 per pallet.

Both parties acknowledged that this is not the first time they’ve gone to a business to steal pallets.

They also admitted that they stole pallets from a Walmart in Fort Myers earlier in May.

Avalos was arrested and charged with one count of loitering and prowling, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.