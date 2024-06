A knock on his supervisor’s door and an ear-to-ear grin is how Jacob Reyes starts every day at the Lee Health Foundation.

“I was always a social person, honestly,” said Reyes.

Jacob gets a lot of face time. The foundation is the fundraising arm of Lee Health.

When WINK News reporter Amanda Hall met him, Jacob was working on a spreadsheet and sending mail to donors. Something he never thought he could do before.

“Ever since I joined this program with these amazing people, I can definitely say that my confidence grew up. It’s like way higher, which kind of gave me a little bit of an ego, kinda, a little bit,” said Reyes.

Jacob got his shot through Project Search, a one-year program for people with disabilities transitioning from high school to the working world.

Reyes got a great big ego boost when the foundation wanted to make it permanent.

When asked if he wanted to join the team full-time, Jacob joked, “I don’t think I have to answer that question.”

That over-the-top personality is what Jacob hopes to one day bring to the field of animation by using his drawing and voice-over skills. He does a really good Mickey Mouse impression!

“Aha, we’ll see you real soon, pals!” Reyes said in his Mickey voice.

Jacob loves everything about working at the foundation, and his coworkers told WINK he is proactive, respectful, hardworking and helpful.