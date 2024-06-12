Rainy season in SWFL means more snakes, toads and mosquitoes

WINK News
WINK News
In Naples, the roadways looked terrible due to Wednesday’s storms.
Staying proactive to keep your children safe as the days of unlocked doors and windows at Florida schools are coming to an end.
The Fort Myers yacht basin sits empty right now. It’s been that way since Hurricane Ian hit.
The Lee County property appraiser released the initial estimates for 2024 property values, which shows some serious growth across the board.
Older owls can fly to higher ground, but Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife President Pascha Donaldson worries about the babies!
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 12, 2024.
Families have complained about poor work quality and enormous cost overages, all before moving into their dream home.
From serving food to helping students, Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille donated $3,00 to the Sanibel School in early May.
Seven years, Fort Myers husband and wife duo, Anthony and Tyna Swingler, opened the dark “antique modern design” store to create a wine bar tasting experience while you shop
The Florida Highway Patrol has issued road closures for the following streets due to flooding caused by heavy rain.
Reporter Camila Pereira spoke with neighbors, who said that the flooding was normal but still is concerning.
The Weather Authority has continuing coverage of the widespread rain that has been drenching Southwest Florida since Monday morning.
Experts say the amount of rain we’ve had means we’re likely to see more snakes, frogs, toads and mosquitoes.
They can strike anytime and anywhere! Now, a new clinical trial for epilepsy is using a regenerative brain cell procedure to stop seizures.
A water main break has caused an immediate boil water notice for areas of Southwest Arcadia.
When it rains, it pours.
“This rainfall sort of recreates wetlands on our landscape, and that’s what a lot of animals and plants have been waiting for,” said Win Everham with FGCU’s Water School.
All the rain this week is not only affecting people but wildlife as well.
“If that water stays up for two, three weeks, there’s enough time for the frogs to lay some eggs and to get some baby frogs in, Everham added.
“Particularly at this time of year, I think that’s animals relocating to now more appropriate habitat that was restricted at the end of the dry season,” said Everham.
Everham continued, “Snakes may be moving from one place where they were hiding to what might be a better habitat with more food. Frogs and toads may be coming out because now places are filling up where they can lay their eggs. So they’re singing to each other, trying to find dates, trying to make baby frogs and toads.”
Dr. Keira Lucas is with the Collier Mosquito Control District.
“With rains like we’re seeing right now, we do expect to see an increase of mosquitoes,” she said. “The water that we’re going to see standing in ditches and flooded fields are going to be a perfect habitat for mosquitoes.”
She said it takes five to seven days to start seeing mosquitoes after they hatch, but people at home can make sure to dump any standing water out.
“This is what it means to live in Florida. And I think when the rains come, the frogs start to call, and the animals start to move around. It seems like a joyful time to me,” Everham added.
Experts say many of these species seek shelter from heavy rains by hiding under vegetation. However, rainy and windy conditions can also favor predators because their scent is masked, and it’s harder for prey to hear them.