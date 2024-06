Brian Luis Arce’s mugshot. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Port Charlotte.

Deputies and troopers responded to the fatal crash at around 9:24 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of US-41 South and Main Street.

Brian Luis Arce, 46, was arrested after driving south on US-41, north of Main Street.

A 23-year-old male riding a skateboard was inside the bike lane on US-41 South.

Arce’s vehicle then collided with the skateboarder, killing him on the scene.

According to FHP, Arce initially stopped and exited his vehicle to survey the scene, then proceeded to reenter his vehicle and began to drive away. Credit: The Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers, deputies, and the Punta Gorda Police Department later located his vehicle at a 7/11 gas station in Punta Gorda.

Troopers then impounded his 2020 Honda Civic and arrested Arce, charging him with leaving a scene of a crash involving a death.