Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain storms throughout this Monday afternoon and evening, with temperatures hitting the low 90s.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Scattered showers and storms are in our forecast for this afternoon. If you’re planning ahead for your Monday, it is advised to plan for the storms at around 2 p.m. The storms will start along the coast and move inland in the evening and overnight hours.”

Scattered rain and storms return for your Monday plans.

While the morning is beginning dry, scattered rain and storms will be likely this afternoon and evening.

The storms will not be as widespread as the weekend’s storms. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Dry start for your Tuesday morning.

Scattered rain and storms will once again develop through the afternoon and evening.

Highs in the lower to mid-90s.

Feels like temperatures will range from 97 – 101° before storms develop.

Mild, muggy, and dry conditions are expected Wednesday morning.

We’ll see another round of scattered rain and storms on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs will be hotter and in the lower to mid 90s.

Feels like temperatures will range from 98 – 102° before the storms develop.