This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a reckless driver, an attempted murder, and inappropriate conduct at a Dairy Queen. Evelyn Espino Galvez Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Evelyn Espino Galvez has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and then leading Cape Coral police on a chase.

According to CCPD, officers were responding to a motor vehicle theft. The victim told officers that while visiting a friend for a few minutes and leaving her car running in the driveway, she had caught a woman stealing and driving away with the car.

Officers tried to pull the stolen car over, but Galvez refused to stop.

As officers followed the car, another Cape Coral police officer deployed stop sticks and deflated the tires, but Galvez continued driving.

Galvez then began driving on the opposite side of the road and continued driving.

Police said she had attempted to stop and change her clothes to flee, but an LCSO deputy stopped her.

Galvez was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Anthony Luis Lopez-Fernandez has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Fort Myers home and shooting a victim multiple times before shooting himself.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Seventh Avenue about a shooting.

When Major Crimes Unit Detectives arrived they learned the 22-year-old threw a brick through the victim’s window, breaking into the home.

Lopez-Fernandez then reportedly proceeded to shoot the victim multiple times and eventually shot himself.

The victim and Lopez-Fernandez were transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Lopez-Fernandez is being charged with attempted felony murder, armed burglary of a dwelling and throwing a deadly missile into an occupied dwelling.

Larry Wayne Richardson has been arrested for making inappropriate comments at children and assaulting a woman at a Dairy Queen.

Upon arrival at the scene, police noticed three women pointing at Richardson.

According to witnesses, Richardson allegedly walked over to a group of children and began to converse with them, calling them “beautiful” and asking why they were so “hot.”

A woman on the scene, identified as the children’s grandmother, told Richardson to leave them alone.

Two Dairy Queen employees intervened during the altercation, stating that they feared Richardson’s actions may endanger people nearby.

Richardson was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace.

