Punta Gorda’s Waterfront Hotel is set for demolition

Repairing failing infrastructure is what Fort Myers Councilman Liston Bochette says the McGregor Boulevard construction job is really about.
A family camping trip sounds great in theory; however, in Southwest Florida, the heat and mugginess will dampen plans.
The Weather Authority is continuing its coverage of Hurricane Beryl, a Category 1 storm that has made landfall in Texas.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated showers throughout Monday with high temperatures impacting Southwest Florida.
After months of delays, walls, and rooms filled with asbestos, the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel is set to finally begin its interior demolition.
Tropical Storm Beryl has reached Texas and is moving West North-West at 10 mph. Tropical Storm Beryl is centered around Matagorda, Texas, as of the 11:00 a.m. update on Sunday.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a turned-over car in a canal.
One pedestrian was injured after being struck by a motorcycle carrying two riders in Fort Myers.
One person is injured after a Tesla crashed into an oil tanker Saturday night.
On Monday, Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue on McGregor Blvd. will close as part of a City of Fort Myers Public Works Department paving project.
This Sunday all of SWFL is under a Heat Advisory, with some experiencing feels like temps up to 111 degrees.
Like millions of Americans monitoring their blood sugar, Lee Quick is diabetic. For almost two decades, the Cape Coral man has relied on medications to manage his type 2 disease.
Drones took flight in Collier County lighting up the sky and marking our country’s independence.
For the month of July, a farmers market will be held every Friday at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.
The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to act on safety concerns for State Road 82.
Like several places in Southwest Florida, Hurricane Ian left the hotel badly damaged, but now the possible rebuild project can commence.
This is a project that is years in the making after both hurricanes Ian and Idalia left the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel struggling to make a comeback.
Delays started occurring after the discovery of asbestos inside the walls and rooms of the hotel back in April.
However, it was the flooding from Ian that left the building as a public safety hazard and fire risk.
According to attorney Derek Rooney, it’s been a long and hard process for the property owner Amer Asmar after permanently closing it.
Rooney told Gulfshore Business that Asmar never wished to demolish the hotel but unfortunately had no other options.
Punta Gorda residents hope that whatever comes next might liven up the area.
Steve McBride, a resident of Punta Gorda said, “I live in Bay Palms and they all mentioned that, they said because I used to come here—It’s horrible. It’s got graffiti on it now and it’s gone ghetto.”
Dina and Nick Ong are visitors of Punta Gorda and are less receptive to the changes, as the quaintness of the area is what draws visitors in.
“We came from Fisherman’s Village earlier that we were there the other day and that’s really nice,” said Ong. Then you walk here and you’re like, ‘Oh!’… We were just walking around the city and we saw the quaintness, the oldness, and trying to keep that charm.”
Rooney mentioned that he and Asmar are hopeful to appeal the city’s code requirement, allowing for the parking lot work to begin on Monday.
Amsar is designing site plans for a hotel that will utilize the new parking lot.