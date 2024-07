The Weather Authority is tracking isolated showers throughout Monday with high temperatures impacting Southwest Florida.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For the afternoon expected some isolated storms inland along with a very hot day with warm and mainly dry conditions in the forecast.”

Monday

Plan on another hot day for your Monday plans as highs soar into the lower to mid 90s.

A heat advisory will be in effect through 6 p.m. for all Southwest Florida communities as “feels like” temperatures will range from 105 – 110°.

Isolated storms we see develop along the coast today and will move inland this afternoon. Expect dry conditions along the coast for your evening commute.

Tuesday

A few showers will be possible along the coast for your morning plans.

Temperatures will remain quite hot with highs in the lower to mid 90s. “Feels like” temperatures will range from 102 – 107°.

Isolated rain and storms will move inland through Tuesday.

Wednesday

Warm and humid conditions will be with us for Wednesday morning.

Our drier pattern continues with isolated showers and storms possible through the day.

Highs will be a touch cooler and in the lower 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 98 – 103°.