Here on WINK News, we have told you about the Kingston Development in East Lee County.

A part of the area is slated to become a 10,000-home development between Corkscrew Road and State Road 82, which could affect the area’s panthers, so what are the developers doing to make it right?

Sunday is the U.S. Corps of Army Engineer’s public comment deadline for the Kingston development project.

The proposed development in East Lee County would include as many as 10,000 homes, but endangered Florida panthers already call this place home.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida staunchly opposes the project and is calling on the public to oppose the Kingston development too.

“The 7,000 acres (of the Kingston development project) includes primary and secondary panther habitat. And the US Fish and Wildlife Service has estimated that the traffic costs for this development could kill up to 22 panthers every year,” said Julianne Thomas, the senior environmental planning specialist at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

Florida Fish and Wildlife reports that vehicle collisions are the number one cause of death for the Florida panther.

Estimates by the National Wildlife Federation put the current Florida panther population at slightly more than 200.

