Former President Donald Trump called for unity and resilience on Sunday after the attempt on his life.

President Joe Biden called for “unity” in a Situation Room briefing.

He ordered an independent review of the national security at the rally. Biden also directed the U.S. Secret Service to review all security measures for the Republican National Convention. Donald Trump grabs his ear after being shot

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed in on X following the President’s remarks.

“There does need to be an investigation regarding the security protocols used in Butler,” stated the Governor. “The answer to the following question must be provided in short order: how did someone, armed with a rifle, get on top of a roof 150 yards away from the stage?”

That question looms large with the RNC beginning on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, Secret Service RNC coordinator, said ‘they are confident in their current plan’ for security at the convention. Planning is an 18-month-long process.

Wisconsin is an open-carry state, meaning people can legally carry weapons on the outer perimeter of the RNC. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the city is ready.

WINK News Anchors Chris Cifatte and Claire Galt will be in Milwaukee, covering the RNC. We will bring you live coverage daily.

The Victims

In addition to Donald Trump, two other people were wounded.

Pennsylvania State Police said 57-year-old David Dutch, of New Kensington, PA, and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, of Moon Township, PA, were also shot. Both are in stable condition as of Sunday.

A third person died. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro confirmed that 50-year-old Corey Comperatore died a hero. Comperatore, a former fire chief, used his body as a shield to protect both his wife and daughter from the bullets.

The Shooter

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20

Graduated from high school in 2020

Registered Republican

No history of mental health issues, according to investigators

Lived an hour south of rally location in Bethel Park

FBI – he acted alone

Worked in a skilled nursing center as a dietary aide

Law enforcement identified the weapon used as a semiautomatic AR-style rifle

Killed by a Secret Service sniper

Election Day is November 5, 2024, less than four months away.