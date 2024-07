A global technology outage caused by a faulty software update grounded flights, disrupted hospitals, banks, businesses and government offices on Friday.

North Collier Hospital said the only impact they had was to their voice detection system, meaning people had to type their notes versus verbal dictation, but other than that, there were no issues.

“It sounds like a lot of people are stuck in airports,” said Scott Hamblen, the chief operating officer for Sunshine Ace Hardware. “There’s a lot of impacts across America from the cyber outage; it’s got to be challenged in a lot of people’s day-to-day business.”

The trouble with the update issued by cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike affected customers running Microsoft Windows. It’s important to note this wasn’t the result of hacking or a cyber attack, and Crowdstrike said a fix was on the way.

“Behind the scenes, there’s a few things that are working exactly perfect, but nothing that the customers or our associates are having to deal with,” Hamblen added.

Businesses and governments experienced hours-long disruptions, so WINK News reached out to Naples Police, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and several businesses and restaurants, who said they’re doing just fine.

“Our sister company, Wynn’s Market in downtown Naples, is operating just fine, as well as Sunshine Handyman Services. That has not had any issues either. So as far as the customers would know, we’re open for business and ready to go,” Hamblen said.

There were some internal support systems impacted from Sunshine Ace Hardware, but Hamblen said all of their systems remained online during the incident.

“We’re also very happy to hear that no customer information has been compromised. Nothing that prevents us from being able to take care of the customers need to repair a toilet, or fixing plumbing; we’re ready for business. And so no real impact of the customers would have to worry about shopping with Sunshine Ace Hardware,” he said.