A Lehigh Acres man has been federally sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to entice a child to engage in sexual activity.

Nicanor Daniel Sanchez, 32, was sentenced in Tampa on Wednesday after entering a guilty plea in January, seizing the use of his cell phone in the process.

According to the court documentation, Sanchez had online conversations with an undercover law enforcement officer in which he expressed his desire to abuse a female child sexually.

During those conversations, Sanchez described how he wanted to abuse the child and sent several videos of child sexual abuse material to the undercover officer.

One of the videos depicted a young girl being sexually abused.

Sanchez agreed to meet for purposes of sex and was arrested.

After his cell phone was forfeited, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation located additional child sexual abuse material, including photos and videos of toddler abuse.

According to the Florida Department of Justice, Sanchez will also face a lifetime of supervised release following his 20-year sentence.