Rip current on Florida shore. (Credit: NOAA)

The National Hurricane Center warned swells generated by Debby are expected to affect much of the Gulf coast of Florida through Monday.

The conditions are also likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

“Even the strongest swimmers can get pulled out because of a rip current,” explained The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

If you are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to shore to break from the current. If you cannot do so, float and wave your arms to get the attention of bystanders. Swim at guarded beaches and do not enter the water if there is a high risk of rip currents. CREDIT: NOAA

NOAA offered these warning signs that a rip current is present:

A narrow gap of darker, seemingly calmer water flanked by areas of breaking waves and whitewater

A channel of churning/choppy water that is distinct from the surrounding water

A difference in water color, such as an area of muddy-appearing water (which occurs from sediment and sand being carried away from the beach)

A consistent area of foam or seaweed being carried through the surf

