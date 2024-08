This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Collier Deputies are on the hunt for Alain Hernandez. The 41-year-old is accused of breaking into at least a dozen homes in Naples, stealing firearms, jewelry, and silverware. There’s a warrant out for his arrest for skipping court. Look for him in east Naples.

David Koeppen, 39, has 4 warrants out for his arrest in Lee County. He is accused of petit theft and stealing someone else’s prescription drugs. He also has a criminal past. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News he pled guilty to a home invasion robbery in Illinois where he tried to pour bleach down the victim’s throat. Once arrested, he’ll be held without bond.

Kimberly Reedy is also wanted in Lee County. She advertised a room for rent on Facebook Marketplace, took a renter’s deposit, and never handed over the key. The problem was that the property didn’t belong to the 45-year-old. Investigators said Reedy pleaded guilty to the crime but has now violated probation.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.