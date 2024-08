Island Coast running back Gervaris Leaphart had an explosive start to his senior season.

The WINK News Player of the Week had nearly 300 yards total offense in the Gators’ 25-3 preseason win over Bonita Springs.

“It felt great,” Leaphart said. “Our team coming together, o-line blocking, we’re all playing as a team now.”

Leaphart ran for 200 yards and found the endzone twice on the ground in addition to 83 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“All thanks to the o line,” Leaphart said. “They did their job. They came to play.”

Leaphart and the Gators are just getting started on their mission to win the school’s first district title in a decade.

Head Football Coach Tyran Jones told WINK News Leaphart is one of the guys that can get them there.

“He’s probably one of the most coachable kids on this team,” Jones said. “He’s a ‘yes sir, no sir’ kind of guy. First one in, last one out. Trains outside of practice. It’s just great to have him, especially having him for all four years.”

If Leaphart keeps it up, he’s on track to surpass his 1,009 yard junior year.

“I’m not a finished product,” Leaphart said. “I’ve still got things to work on. I’m still looking to get better every day.”

He’s looking to get better for Island Coast and his future.

With five Division I offers on the table, he hopes to impress college scouts every game.

Leaphart and the Gators hit the road to face Port Charlotte in week one of regular season action on Friday.