Get your pink ready! The countdown is on for Southwest Florida’s making strides against breast cancer walk.

The disease doesn’t discriminate, leaving so many people affected by it.

It’s the reason the American Cancer Society hosts the Making Strides of Southwest Florida and on Wednesday afternoon, WINK News reporter Maddie Heron attended their fundraising kickoff.

The event was emceed by our very own WINK News anchor Lindsey Sablan.

Medals, ribbons and awards waited in the wings, as organizers introduced the start of the annual fundraising push.

For breast cancer survivors like Julie Marquardt, these types of funds can make a world of difference during treatment.

“I was actually diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago, and so it’s a passion of mine now to support this cause,” said Marquardt. “I only had surgery and no further treatment, so I traveled for my surgery. And these funds are so important to put people up and support the cause.”

Donations aren’t the only way to help. It’s also about showing up like Soren Christensen does.

“Knuckleheads like me, you know, dress up and wear pink to raise awareness,” said Christensen. “To raise money for ACS, for treatment, for support for people who need it, for research, really, anything that we can do to raise money to hopefully eradicate breast cancer eventually.”

WINK news anchor Lois Thome will emcee the Making Strides event on October 26. If you want to help fundraise or take part in the walk Click Here.