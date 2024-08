Tropical moisture is sliding into Southwest Florida, helping to enhance scattered showers and storms heading into this afternoon.

“Sunday’s forecast high temperatures will reach the low 90s, right around normal for this time of year,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia.

Boating Forecast

Winds are out of the east, five to 10 knots. Wave heights are one to two feet in the Gulf and there’s a light chop in the bays.

“The UV index is still at that extreme category, level 11,” added Mejia. “Water temperatures still remain very warm, in the upper 80s.”

The Week Ahead

The seven-day forecast shows a wet week ahead, but The Weather Authority’s consistently tracking easterly flow.

“What that means is, as of right now, we don’t anticipate any morning rain to affect your morning commute heading into Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday,” explained Mejia.

High temperatures remain in the low 90s for the rest of the week ahead. The Tropics remain quiet.