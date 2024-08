Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hot Wednesday along with more rain and storms expected throughout the afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For today, scattered showers and storms will occur, continuing the trend of dry mornings and stormy afternoons.”

Wednesday

We’re off to a dry and pleasant start this Wednesday morning, with more rain and storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Isolated rain and storms will once again develop this afternoon and increase in coverage through the evening commute.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 101 – 106°.

Thursday

Our dry and pleasant stretch of morning weather continues with rain holding off until the afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms return for the afternoon with many of those storms favoring our coastal communities through the evening.

Rain coverage isn’t widespread, so more of you will stay dry.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will be from 103 – 108°.

Friday

Southwest Florida will be warm and dry for the Friday morning commute.

While the morning will be dry, scattered rain and storms will develop and move through for your Friday afternoon.

Storms aren’t looking too widespread, with drier conditions, and arriving for Friday night football games around town.

Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s in the afternoon.

The Weather Authority is now watching a few areas of interest in the tropics.

Nothing is looking too concerning as of yet, but the main area we are watching is an area of weak low pressure in the Central Tropical Atlantic.

This area of low pressure could form in the central portion of the Tropical Atlantic in a few days, with models hinting of some development this weekend.

After that, environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some slow development of this system through the weekend into early next week as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

Right now, models are split on whether this will develop into anything impactful.

There is a 20% chance of further development over the next seven days.

The other area of interest is in the Western Atlantic and a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda.

This area is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear unfavorable for additional development of this system, which means development is not likely.

There is a 10% chance of further development over the next seven days.