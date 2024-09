It’s been a historic two weeks for East Lee County High School football. In Week 1, the Jaguars beat their rival, the Lehigh Senior High School Lightning, for the first time in 12 years. Then, running back Lazaro Rogers ran for 6 touchdowns, which was all of the team’s touchdowns, in a dominant 43-0 win over Gateway in Week 2.

“I had three in the first quarter and then I started scoring more in the second half,” Rogers recalled. “It was great it was fun for me and my offensive line. My first one broke a 75 yard and it just felt great.”

This is the first 2-0 start in East Lee County football history. Now, the program is featured as part of the WINK News Game of the Week.

“I remember we weren’t always game of the week,” East Lee County head coach Herbans Paul said. “And you know you’d always look and you see oh look at the game of the week. And it’s always been a goal for us to get an opportunity to do that.”

East Lee’s opponent on Friday, the Estero High School Wildcats. After dropping the opener against Riverdale 42-14, Estero picked up their first win last week against Aubrey Rogers 28-7, thanks to a second half rally.

“I told those guys I’ve been doing this a long time that was one of the prouder games I’ve been a part of,” Estero head coach Darren Nelson said. “Just because we had to overcome so much so much adversity and that’s really who we are.”

It took one of those efforts from Estero to beat East Lee County last year 29-26. These players are ready for a rematch.

Estero strong safety and running back Landen Brown said, “stay focused. Don’t look at any of the social media things you know just stay within ourselves. Be Estero, be ourselves and we should be fine for this game.”

“We have to get the get back you know,” Rogers said. “That’s what I’m going to call it. The get back and just go back and get this win.”

Coverage starts Friday at 5 p.m. with live weather reports from Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt from the sidelines.