Port Charlotte quarterback Logan Flaherty is WINK News’ Player of the Week for week two of the high school football season.

Flaherty found the endzone twice himself and had two passing touchdowns in the Pirate’s 51-7 week two victory over North Fort Myers.

“I felt pretty good,” Flaherty said. “You know, just prepared throughout the week and came out ready to play, ready to handle business that week and just executed. Big thanks to my offensive lineman, receivers making some good catches, putting some good blocks out there and allowing me to handle the rest.”

To make matters more impressive, he’s only a sophomore.

“It’s just a devotion to hard work and putting the trust in the Lord. It’s really cool being able to lead a team like this at a super young age and be able to take the reins and hopefully win a lot more games and keep improving.”

His four-score, week-two showing was only Flaherty’s second game as a Pirate.

He played his freshman year at Charlotte High.

Since playing for the Pirates, he told WINK News he already sees improvement in his game, especially in his arm, but there’s still much to learn.

After all he has more than two seasons of high school left.

“I’m just looking forward to keep building it, keep working and keep getting smarter and gaining that football knowledge as I get older throughout the years.”

Flaherty is already getting looks from top college programs.

His first Division I offer came in may from Tulane, but he’ll focus on that in the off season.

His priority right now is putting up points for the Port Charlotte Pirates.