The fight between NCH and Florida Blue is down to the wire, as neither side has reached an agreement for months.

If there’s no deal by Sept. 30, patients with Florida Blue will not have any NCH doctors in-network and will have to pay out of pocket.

Patients are nervous about losing their doctor or paying more to keep seeing the same physician.

“We’re going to have to be really careful about having a plan to get to an emergency room other than the ones nearby us,” said Rich, an NCH patient. “That’s number one. We will have to switch for the doctors and the care we have now at NCH. We’ll have to leave that unless they can come to terms here.”

Right now, the two sides are pointing fingers at each other.

NCH patients with Florida Blue insurance received a letter saying the contract isn’t keeping up with inflation.

WINK News got this statement from Florida Blue, which reads:

“Their current demands for higher rates without commitment to improve the efficiency of care would only result in higher costs for those in the community, many of whom are already struggling to make ends meet.”

Florida Blue is one of the biggest insurers in the state and is offered at Florida Gulf Coast University and government agencies.

NCH and Florida Blue have until Oct. 1 to make a deal.