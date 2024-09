Matthew K. Franklin’s mugshot. Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting into his own home following a domestic dispute.

Deputies arrested Matthew Kyle Franklin, 34, on Monday following a dispute with a woman at his home located on Xavier Avenue in the Englewood East/Port Charlotte area that occurred on Sunday.

During the dispute, the woman reported Franklin had been vandalizing her vehicle and was in possession of a sub-machinegun-style firearm.

The victim further stated that the firearm had been fired into the home from outside, with a bullet coming within feet of where she was.

She then mentioned that Franklin owned an assortment of other firearms as well as various illegal narcotics.

The woman also warned that Franklin had made threats to shoot law enforcement if they were called.

A search warrant was issued for Franklin’s home, where CCSO’s SWAT team discovered the above-mentioned bullet holes, ammunition, firearm parts and illegal drugs.

Franklin was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

Felony criminal mischief (Over $1,000 damage)

Resisting an officer without violence

Possession of drug paraphernalia

CCSO mentioned that Franklin is a person with felony convictions.