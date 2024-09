A family is recovering from the flames after a lawnmower fire in Collier County left three siblings homeless.

“You know, one thing that I think is that everything happens for a reason, you know. And this is a lot for one person,” said Jadon Yetter.

Yetter was mowing the lawn this week. Once he was done, he put away the lawnmower in the garage, and moments later, a fire broke out, spreading to the rest of the home.

Yetter and his two sisters just moved in last month following the death of their father.

Now, after the fire and many things inside the home ruined, Yetter says he’s taking life one step at a time.

“I’m trying to be the rock for them. I’m the only boy out of the two sisters. So I try to imitate like, you know, being there, being the rock, To hold them together,” said Yetter. “But we’re staying close, same thing that we did when our father passed.”

The three plus their two dogs and cat were able to get out of the home safely and salvage some of their clothes. But now, they’re staying at a hotel.

“Now it’s like, I don’t have time to relax, like I have to keep working, because if I don’t keep working, then they don’t have anything,” said Yetter.

Through it all, the 18-year-old says he and his sisters are grateful for the support from family and their community.

“I just keep thinking to myself, like this will, one, build me as a person. Two, build my family together. And you know, it’s, it hasn’t stopped me now, it won’t stop me,” said Yetter. “I won’t let it because you know when you do, that’s when everything else goes downhill even more.”

Jaden told WINK News they had over $15,000 worth of items, including food, tools, and appliances in the garage alone.

He hopes that they can still salvage some of the furniture that was damaged in the fire.