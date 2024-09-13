Harry Chapin Food Bank hands out food in Cape Coral

September is National Hunger Action Month and the Harry Chapin Food Bank, along with volunteers from Lee County Electric Cooperative teamed up to feed families.

There were about 775 families served Friday morning at Ocean Church in Cape Coral.

Every family that showed up left delighted. That’s because this food distribution event is giving them one less issue to worry about.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank said 49% of the people they serve are families. 32% are children and 19% are older people.

Oftentimes, the people the Harry Chapin Food serves have to choose between food, housing or healthcare.

Some of the volunteers have been volunteering for more than a decade.

Maureen Yester is a volunteer at the Harry Chapin Food Bank. She has volunteered for 15 years.

She said she volunteers because families need these pantries to eat food.

“The thank you’s that you get are overwhelming, and it’s not just thank you,” said Yester. “I appreciate this. It’s people saying ‘if it wasn’t for you, my children wouldn’t be eating tonight.’ ‘This is the only fresh food that I get’, ‘I don’t know what we would do without the pantries’.”

Many people go to food distribution events throughout Southwest Florida so they can eat.

Organizations like Harry Chapin continue to work so nobody is hungry.

For more information on the Harry Chapin Food Bank go to their website.