Harry Chapin Food Bank hands out food in Cape Coral

Memorial benches, plaques and trees will be relocated at Jaycee Park, and some parkgoers are not happy with the decision.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank, along with volunteers from LCEC went to Ocean Church in Cape Coral to feed families on Friday.
A Lee County Sheriff’s Office chopper and drones searched two massive scenes on the ground Thursday looking for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a young girl.
According to Lee County Public Schools a dump truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on College Parkway and Queen Elizabeth Way.
Parents know the cost of childcare is putting a dent in their wallets. Add that to other increased expenses and they’re having to make some tough decisions.
The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed the arrest of a second 17-year-old after a fatal multi-vehicle crash on State Road 82.
Donald Trump refused on Friday to weigh in on recent racist and conspiratorial comments from right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer, who traveled with him earlier this week to the debate and several 9/11 memorial events.
No more detours. Construction on McGregor Boulevard has finished ahead of schedule.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash after an SUV collided with another car before it slammed into an Immokalee building.
We are waiting to hear from Collier County Public Schools about a brief lockdown at Aubrey Roger High School, during which deputies reportedly went from room to room.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of sexual battery of a child in Tice following a massive deputy response at two scenes.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an active death investigation near Hancock Bridge Parkway in North Fort Myers.
A teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting someone with a BB gun multiple times in DeSoto County.
Even with the number of vehicles on area roadways increasing with Collier County’s rapid population growth, it’s still remarkable how many automotive dealerships have expansion plans in the Naples area.
The second location of Jimmy P’s Burgers & More is launching soon in Vanderbilt Commons, the retail strip fronting Vanderbilt Beach Road just west of the Mission Hills shopping center on Collier Boulevard.
September is National Hunger Action Month and the Harry Chapin Food Bank, along with volunteers from Lee County Electric Cooperative teamed up to feed families.
There were about 775 families served Friday morning at Ocean Church in Cape Coral.
Every family that showed up left delighted. That’s because this food distribution event is giving them one less issue to worry about.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank said 49% of the people they serve are families. 32% are children and 19% are older people.
Oftentimes, the people the Harry Chapin Food serves have to choose between food, housing or healthcare.
Some of the volunteers have been volunteering for more than a decade.
Maureen Yester is a volunteer at the Harry Chapin Food Bank. She has volunteered for 15 years.
She said she volunteers because families need these pantries to eat food.
“The thank you’s that you get are overwhelming, and it’s not just thank you,” said Yester. “I appreciate this. It’s people saying ‘if it wasn’t for you, my children wouldn’t be eating tonight.’ ‘This is the only fresh food that I get’, ‘I don’t know what we would do without the pantries’.”
Many people go to food distribution events throughout Southwest Florida so they can eat.
Organizations like Harry Chapin continue to work so nobody is hungry.
For more information on the Harry Chapin Food Bank go to their website.