This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to attack another inmate, reckless driving, and a fatal hit and run. Rene Perales Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Rene Perales, a 27-year-old was found guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon at the Charlotte Correctional Institution (CCI).

Perales was also sentenced to 15 years in prison to be served concurrent to the first count for possessing contraband in a correctional facility.

On Aug. 11, 2020, Perales tried to attack another inmate with a sharp-edged weapon he had hidden on his body.

A correctional officer who had been escorting Perales and other inmates to the recreation yard at the time intervened and was struck in the hand with the weapon.

Eddie Deleon Credit: The Collier County Sheriff's Office

Eddie Deleon, a 45-year-old Lehigh Acres man was arrested after allegedly driving recklessly and then fleeing on foot in Collier County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:14 p.m. on Wednesday, state troopers attempted to stop a 2004 Hyundai for speeding on State Road 29.

The Hyundai recklessly fled from the traffic stop at over 100 miles per hour.

Troopers then performed a PIT maneuver on the Hyundai near the roundabout at State 29 and State Road 82.

The driver fled on foot, and troopers eventually caught and arrested Deleon, who also had an active warrant.

He’s being charged with fleeing and eluding, having a suspended license and obstruction.

Yurid Gricel Macedo-Velasquez Credit: The Florida Highway Patrol

Yurid Gricel Macedo-Velasquez is the wife of the suspected Lehigh Acres hit-and-run driver who killed a motorcyclist and injured the victim’s passenger, and was arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal hit-and-run crash occurred on March 28 on 40th Street Southwest and Rena Avenue South.

FHP said 38-year-old Yurid Gricel Macedo-Velasquez, the spouse of the suspect, 40-year-old Jose Manuel Aguiar-Meza, was arrested on an active felony warrant for tampering with evidence on Monday.

During the initial on-scene investigation, it was determined that the pickup truck turned left in front of an approaching motorcycle on 40th Street Southwest at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The 54-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the 53-year-old motorcycle passenger was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital.

The pickup truck fled the scene. The whereabouts of the 2017 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck are still not known.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers increased the reward for information on the vehicle from $3,000 to $5,000.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the pickup truck or the crash, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for the reward.

