Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for September 18, 2024

Week 4 of the high school football season gave us some memorable halftime performances across Southwest Florida.
A man accused of hitting a police officer and taking off is now in jail.
The Cape Coral Police Department and LCSO bomb squad responded to the scene located on SW 38th Street, near Surfside Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
A former fire chief fired by the City of Naples is now suing the city he used to serve.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for September 18, 2024.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing from a Publix in Cape Coral.
Former Fort Myers High softball catcher Riley Ludlam wins national championship with Oklahoma.
A woman from Englewood has won $1 million from a $20 Gold Rush scratch-off game.
An Immokalee woman has been arrested after allegedly leaving a puppy inside of a hot truck for over an hour while she shopped in Naples.
A woman has been arrested after allegedly physically abusing a child at a Naples home daycare.
The 12th Del Taco in Florida—with a 13th set to open next week in Kissimmee—has about 55 employees.
Without a contract by Oct. 1, NCH would no longer be in network for about 40,000 Florida Blue members, resulting in higher out-of-pocket payments for those still choosing to use NCH services, facilities and physicians.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the aftermath of a shooting near a Wawa convenience store.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the Royal Arcade in North Fort Myers.
Candidates competing for the Lee Count School Superintendent title will face off to discuss issues and possible solutions.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.
Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.
Tavarius Diamond was on probation after being found guilty of burglarizing homes in Lehigh Acres. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News alert homeowners called 911 and Diamond got busted with some stolen items on him. The 32-year-old is wanted in Lee County and was last known to live in Lehigh Acres.
Kaleb Silvas was serving probation for grand theft. Investigators say he was caught on camera loading up thousands of dollars worth of copper coils and electric fuses into his personal car. He’s also known to be in Lehigh Acres. The 33-year-old has several tattoos, including the Lord’s Prayer on his right arm and a wizard on his left arm.
44-year-old Benny St. Louis is wanted in Collier County. He’s a repeat offender with several past battery charges under his belt. He could be moving back and forth between Golden Gate City and East Naples and may be using the alias of Billy Freeway.
If you have seen any of the people featured in this week’s Most Wanted Wednesday, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.