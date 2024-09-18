Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for September 18, 2024

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Tavarius Diamond was on probation after being found guilty of burglarizing homes in Lehigh Acres. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News alert homeowners called 911 and Diamond got busted with some stolen items on him. The 32-year-old is wanted in Lee County and was last known to live in Lehigh Acres.

Kaleb Silvas was serving probation for grand theft. Investigators say he was caught on camera loading up thousands of dollars worth of copper coils and electric fuses into his personal car. He’s also known to be in Lehigh Acres. The 33-year-old has several tattoos, including the Lord’s Prayer on his right arm and a wizard on his left arm.

44-year-old Benny St. Louis is wanted in Collier County. He’s a repeat offender with several past battery charges under his belt. He could be moving back and forth between Golden Gate City and East Naples and may be using the alias of Billy Freeway.

If you have seen any of the people featured in this week’s Most Wanted Wednesday, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.