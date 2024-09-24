Caught on camera: Lee County deputy hurt after being hit by ‘manic’ driver

WINK News
On Sanibel Island, loss has taught these resilient islanders priceless lessons.
The Lee County Electric Cooperative is monitoring Tropical Storm Helene and says they have a strong restoration plan in place to restore electricity as quickly and safely as possible in case of scattered outages.
The Weather Authority is now monitoring Tropical Storm Helene, as tropical storm watches have been issued throughout our area.
A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Cape Coral home and stealing multiple items, including a car.
As Tropical Storm Helene approaches, schools across Southwest Florida are responding.
The Charlotte County Commission declared a local state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Helene on Tuesday.
For more than half a decade, a large part of a 63-year-old office building has been sitting half vacant in downtown Fort Myers, a relic from when it first opened as the Inter-County Telephone & Telegraph Company in 1961.
A luxury car rental facility, VIP parking, improved parking lots and parking fees could be in store for Naples Airport.
Ahead of Potential Tropical Storm 9, Southwest Florida residents are racing to prepare for potential flooding by stocking up on sandbags.
Lee County officials want residents to be prepared for the effects of Tropical Storm Helene, which is forecast to become a hurricane.
People in Lee and Charlotte counties are preparing as the Potential Tropical System 9 is monitored this morning.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Tallahassee.
Love Sanibel Back offers businesses a boost and allows the community to support their favorite restaurants, retailers, and island treasures.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hotter Tuesday ahead, with isolated storms expected in the afternoon.
A deputy is recovering after a woman in the Lee County Sheriff’s Office parking lot struck him and fled the scene, and it was all caught on camera.
According to LCSO, Deputy Bruce Fowler was working the front desk at the LCSO headquarters Monday when a woman entered the office to file a report about an issue involving someone in the parking lot.
Fowler went outside to look into the issue involving another woman at the wheel of a vehicle.
LCSO then reported that the woman, later identified as Aran Baker, began to act erratically after Fowler approached her.
The deputy then backed away from Baker to call for assistance.
Baker then allegedly started her vehicle, placed it in reverse and quickly accelerated, hitting the deputy and leaving the scene.
Sheriff Carmine Marceno shared a video of the incident via X calling the woman “manic”:
🚨LCSO DEPUTY 𝙍𝘼𝙉 𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍 BY MANIC WOMAN IN HQ PARKING LOT🚨Watch the video here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1wT7YrneEk
September 24, 2024
Fowler sustained injuries to his leg following the collision.
After the hit-and-run, LCSO went looking for Baker and found her inside a store off of Daniels Parkway.
According to LCSO, when detectives arrested Baker, she actively resisted, refusing to comply with deputies’ orders.
Baker was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.