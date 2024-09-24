Caught on camera: Lee County deputy hurt after being hit by ‘manic’ driver

Deputy Fowler. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A deputy is recovering after a woman in the Lee County Sheriff’s Office parking lot struck him and fled the scene, and it was all caught on camera.

According to LCSO, Deputy Bruce Fowler was working the front desk at the LCSO headquarters Monday when a woman entered the office to file a report about an issue involving someone in the parking lot.

Fowler went outside to look into the issue involving another woman at the wheel of a vehicle.

LCSO then reported that the woman, later identified as Aran Baker, began to act erratically after Fowler approached her.

The deputy then backed away from Baker to call for assistance.

Baker then allegedly started her vehicle, placed it in reverse and quickly accelerated, hitting the deputy and leaving the scene.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno shared a video of the incident via X calling the woman “manic”: 🚨LCSO DEPUTY 𝙍𝘼𝙉 𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍 BY MANIC WOMAN IN HQ PARKING LOT🚨



Watch the video here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1wT7YrneEk — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) September 24, 2024

Fowler sustained injuries to his leg following the collision.

After the hit-and-run, LCSO went looking for Baker and found her inside a store off of Daniels Parkway.

According to LCSO, when detectives arrested Baker, she actively resisted, refusing to comply with deputies’ orders.

Baker was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.