While Hurricane Helene has disrupted the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest schedule, some parts of the festival will still continue.

The Jeffrey Steele and The Gulf Coast Symphony show will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at the Music and Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.

Click here for tickets to this event.

Friday’s Music Row at Margaritaville show is canceled and won’t be rescheduled.

The Saturday, the performance of Music on the Mound is proceeding as scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are still available here.

On Sunday, the Pink Shell Pool Party with Scotty McCreery is scheduled to proceed as planned. Tickets are still available here.

Other weekend events not mentioned are scheduled to proceed as planned. However, scheduling changes may occur during the event.

Ticket holders have been notified. Contact the Gulf Coast Symphony at 239-277-1700 or email boxoffice@gulfcoastsymphony.org with questions.

Refunds will be provided to ticket holders via their original form of payment.