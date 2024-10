The Weather Authority is continuing to track Hurricane Milton, which is now a major hurricane.

In a special update at 7 a.m. Monday, Milton rapidly strengthened and developed into a Category 3 storm.

Winds are currently at 120 mph, and the storm is moving at 8 mph.

Milton is forecast to continue strengthening and develop into a Category 4 Hurricane later Monday and remain at that strength Tuesday.

It will be tough to determine where Milton makes landfall because it will wobble on its approach to the coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Right now, Southwest Florida is within the cone where the center of the storm can track, and we should all be preparing for a major hurricane that will land on Wednesday.

Please start preparing, as we will see greater impacts than we saw with Helene.

Breaking it Down

Hurricane Hunters are finding that Milton is strengthening in the Gulf Monday morning. Max wind speed has increased and pressures are dropping.

Conditions in the short term, including lower shear, will allow for gradual or even rapid intensification as it heads across the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

The official forecast calls for a Major Hurricane, with intensity models currently showing Category 3-5 at peak.

As Milton approaches the coast of Florida, it will be entering an area with more wind shear and minor weakening will be possible up through landfall.

According to meteorologist Zach Maloch, “The trend has not been our friend with models recently in Southwest Florida; they have shifted south. NHC has shifted their track a little south as a result. Could this shift a little back north? Absolutely. Tampa Bay is still in the mix here. But it could also continue to shift a little south. Look for consistency and trends going forward. Models will continue to tighten up and some into even more agreement over the next 24-36 hours.”

Storm Surge Threat

Life-threatening storm surge will come our way on Wednesday, and Southwest Florida will see more surge on Wednesday than we saw with Helene.

5-10 feet of surge is forecast for Lee and Charlotte Counties, and 4-7 feet of surge is forecast for Collier County. If you are told to evacuate, please evacuate! You do not have to go far, so move farther inland to either a shelter or a friend’s home.

Storm Size

This storm will not be as big as Helene, which had a tropical storm-force wind field over 450 miles long. Current projections for Milton’s tropical storm-force wind field will be around 325 miles long or wide. It is still a formidable storm. Remember that the maximum wind speed is only contained in a small part of the storm and not throughout the entire storm. For those who see those max winds, however, it will be very damaging.

STORM MOTION: The forward motion at landfall will be close to 14-15 mph. Not as slow as Hurricane Ian, but not as fast as Hurricane Helene.

The storm will be making landfall Wednesday. You have Monday and Tuesday to either evacuate if you are told to do so or prepare your homes for impactful weather on Wednesday. Review your hurricane plan and put that plan into action.

Here’s a link to the WINK News Hurricane Guide for helpful information as Milton approaches SWFL: https://winknews.com/hurricane-guide-2024/