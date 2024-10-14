Acting now helps avoid storm PTSD

WINK News
A Clewiston teenager lost her life after multiple shots were fired into a building during a dance on Friday night.
It’s been hard for some to move forward after facing Milton; every time they step outside their homes, they’re greeted by piles of debris.
No matter how much you prepare for a hurricane, you never know what awaits you in the aftermath.
One of the biggest hurdles southwest Florida had to deal with after Hurricane Ian was FEMA. Many didn’t know how to apply, which forms needed to be filled out and how to get money.
Homes in North Manasota Key have been hollowed out from the storm surge after Hurricane Milton. Now, residents living on Manasota Key are trying to figure out their next steps moving forward while coping with the loss.
Even with storms Helene and Milton behind us, stress levels remain high. It’s leaving many people to manage post-hurricane anxiety.
Right now, families with flooded homes from the hurricanes have to race to action. The water can cause black mold in damp areas of homes, but you can take steps to prevent the mold from forming or spreading.
An entire street in Punta Gorda was flooded, forcing the community out of their homes.
Days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, people coast to coast are still experiencing power outages and power surges, and now we’re hearing from Florida Power and Light (FPL).
A basketball player, Karsten Schafer, is preparing to get off the bench and back in the game after doctors told him he might never play again.
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint on McGregor Blvd. early Sunday morning. The accused carjacker is in jail.
Fort Myers Beach is slowly getting back on its feet after Hurricane Milton, with some businesses just now opening.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been extending its resources to assist in recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Milton.
The precautionary boil water notice issued on Sanibel during Hurricane Milton has been rescinded.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit was scheduled during an Oct. 8 special meeting, but Hurricane Milton’s approach of Florida’s Gulf Coast led to its cancellation.
If you’re repeatedly exposed to views of destruction, there’s a good chance you might experience what experts are calling a “hurricane crash.” This is a form of mental fatigue that happens when we’re exposed to long periods of high stress. And if it’s not resolved, it could lead to post-traumatic stress disorder.
Back-to-back storms are magnifying anxiety for many of us in Southwest Florida. For many people, the aftermath is layering on additional stressors.
Dealing with things like storm cleanup, making repairs, filing insurance claims and worrying about money are a tipping point. The resulting emotions can become overwhelming.
A licensed social worker with Lee Health’s Behavioral Health Center told WINK News health and medical reporter Amy Oshier it is important to take time to pause and work through your feelings now to avoid PTSD.
“What happens in PTSD is that a person has the memory connect with their nervous system because they don’t want that to ever happen again. And so the problem is that this brings up all sorts of problems for the person, in terms of heightened reactions,” said Dr. Tom Hofmann, the director of adult behavioral health education at Lee Health.
He went on to explain people need to rely on things that have proven over time, to calm them down.
“The thing that prevents that (PTSD) the most is talking to people about how you really feel because feelings aren’t something we necessarily control, but if we express our feelings over time, they become something else.”
If you would like to speak with a professional, there are many options available.
Behavioral Health | Lee Health
United Way 211 | United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades (unitedwaylee.org)