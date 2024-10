Southwest Florida is in recovery and rebuilding mode after Hurricane Milton.

Before you begin working, it’s important to know which projects require a permit and which don’t so that unpermitted work doesn’t threaten flood insurance discounts.

For Charlotte County, one of the hardest hit areas, contractors do not need a permit to remove debris, drywall, and structural shoring and bracing.

Minor water leaks that don’t involve structural, mechanical, or electrical systems can be repaired with a permit, and previously permitted fences can be reinstalled.

After checking on permits, hiring a contractor is the next step.

It remains crucial that a homeowner does their due diligence when hiring a contractor.

While many seek to return to normalcy following a hurricane, homeowners must follow the appropriate steps to ensure that whoever was hired for contracting work has the client’s best interest in mind.

To begin with, ask the contractor for their license and insurance numbers and verify that they are licensed and insured through the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation website.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation helps people search for licensed and insured contractors. CREDIT: The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation

You can search by the company name, license number, city or county, or license type.

If the company has subcontractors, ask for their license and insurance numbers.

Another tip is to search for the contractor on the Better Business Bureau website.

You can ensure the contractor is accredited and see if people have filed complaints against the business.

The Better Business Bureau helps people check if contractors are accredited. CREDIT: Better Business Bureau

Getting quotes from different contractors to compare prices, ask for referrals, and pay the contractor in increments is a good idea.

Also, check the permitting process with your local city or county government to ensure you have all the permits needed before the contractors start working on your home.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has also provided additional tips when hiring a contractor: