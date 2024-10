Things got chaotic as the Matlacha Civic Association held a meeting in the RE/MAX parking lot about how to go about rebuilding on the island.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron went to the meeting and found out what people were the most upset over.

Many islanders think Matlacha is not getting the attention it needs after recent hurricanes devastated the area.

The RE/MAX parking lot was home to a shouting match between frustrated islanders and representatives of the county.

Fiery exchanges were heard at the Matlacha Civic Association community meeting on Monday night.

Kevin Ruane, the vice chairman of the Lee County Board of Commissioners, said, “I think there is a lot of anxiety and that is rightfully so. We’ve been through a lot.”

Three major storms in just two years, the debris speaks for itself: Matlacha has been through it. It’s why members of the Lee County government visited the community meeting.

Ruane explained, “I understand their situation, but we can only help if you give us examples. Shouting out, screaming, doing whatever… I’m trying to help.”

The meeting quickly erupted into a shouting match of questions. Questions from frustrated islanders like Onofrio Demattia, who depend on rebuilding to survive.

Demattia, who owns a jewelry store on the island, said, “It’s been kind of hard. Funds have been going down. I need to have–this is my major artery and it is cut off right now.”

Demattia’s jewelry store, once a hidden gem has become his nightmare, as he struggles to recover his business.

“This is the third time I’m going to have to rebuild, but I have to,” he said.

Commissioner Ruane said that he understands the process may be tedious, but the county is working as fast as possible to get Matlacha back in shape.

“Honestly, the best thing to do is give us the facts: what’s your name, what’s your address, what’s your specific issue, ’cause we do want to get you specific answers,” he explained.

Demattia and many of the other islanders said they were about 50/50 when it came to being satisfied with the result of the meeting.

There’s room for improvement in opening a line of dialogue between the residents and city officials, but for now, they feel they have a foot in the door and are heading in the right direction.