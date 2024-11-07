Trash pile on San Carlos Island continues to grow

WINK News
The regular season finale of high school football in SWFL brings district champions crowned and playoff spots fortified. .
Several federal and state law enforcement agencies were at Alfie Oakes’ home and packing house for an investigation that remains undisclosed.
Popular Matlacha restaurant Miceli’s has reopened just six weeks after enduring damage from back-to-back storms.
A man accused of robbing a Dollar General store is behind bars.
In the race for Fort Myers city council, Cindy Banyai lost the Ward 4 race to incumbent Liston Bochette by just 77 votes or 1.58% of the vote.
The Lee County Port Authority is officially moving forward with negotiations for a new fixed-base operator at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).
The owner of a Cape Coral roofing business owes the Internal Revenue Service over $2 million after pleading guilty to fraud charges.
From high school seniors to senior citizens, more than 100,000 people will need a shoulder replacement each year.
Private Sky Aviation Services will be getting future competition from a company with trillions of dollars in assets.
The Mercato restaurant’s difference in decor is clearly striking. Taberna is less rustic and more modern.
A person lost their home and at least two vehicles after a fire engulfed their property.
LeeTran brings back the popular seasonal River District trolleys and Fort Myers Beach tram later this month.
After serving Southwest Florida locals and travelers for nearly 20 years, MBA Transportation is being forced to leave its booth at Southwest Florida International Airport.
Veterans Day is a time to honor and celebrate the sacrifices and bravery of those who have served in the military.
Residents of San Carlos Island have grown tired as garbage and debris from hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton pile up.
Furniture, bags, boxes and more can be seen in the pile, and it continues to grow as more and more people drive up to drop things off.
Kimberly Goulet, a resident of San Carlos Island, said that no matter what, she wants it gone.
“The mountain is growing, the stench is growing. I mean, we are attracting rodents, you know? We don’t have enough possums on this island to chase that many rodents off,” said Goulet. “It’s been there for over three months now.”
A spokesperson from Lee County said it is not the county’s responsibility to clean up the mess, but that they are looking at options to help.
Goulet said she feels like San Carlos Island is being forgotten.
“This is a representation of the neglect that’s been going on San Carlos Island. I don’t know who’s responsible for it, but it seems to me they must be pretty lame if they can’t show up and take care of these things,” said Goulet.
According to FEMA, the agency does not pick up debris in general, but it does give local municipalities funding to do so.