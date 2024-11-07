Trash pile on San Carlos Island continues to grow

Residents of San Carlos Island have grown tired as garbage and debris from hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton pile up.

Furniture, bags, boxes and more can be seen in the pile, and it continues to grow as more and more people drive up to drop things off.

Kimberly Goulet, a resident of San Carlos Island, said that no matter what, she wants it gone.

“The mountain is growing, the stench is growing. I mean, we are attracting rodents, you know? We don’t have enough possums on this island to chase that many rodents off,” said Goulet. “It’s been there for over three months now.”

A spokesperson from Lee County said it is not the county’s responsibility to clean up the mess, but that they are looking at options to help.

Goulet said she feels like San Carlos Island is being forgotten.

“This is a representation of the neglect that’s been going on San Carlos Island. I don’t know who’s responsible for it, but it seems to me they must be pretty lame if they can’t show up and take care of these things,” said Goulet.

According to FEMA, the agency does not pick up debris in general, but it does give local municipalities funding to do so.