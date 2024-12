With the holiday celebration just a few days away, nothing sets the mood better than scented candles.

However, festive lights could turn a home into a burning inferno if they are not placed correctly.

This is a safety alert about the holiday fire risk you might be overlooking. December is the worst month for house fires caused by candles.

Right before the holidays is the most crucial time for this warning.

Holiday candles can have religious significance or add to the holiday atmosphere.      

Katie Heck is with Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, and she said that fires during the holiday are common.

“We anticipate that we’re going to see a lot of these candle fires coming up in the next couple of weeks,” said Heck.

Lehigh Fire is ready, but they said you should be, too. You already know not to leave a candle unattended, but it’s sometimes easier to forget during the holidays.

“Make sure that they don’t leave a candle unattended, lighting it in one room and maybe taking the party into another room,” said Heck.

That can be tragic. Nearly 24,000 candle fires occur nationwide annually, and 60% of them happen when a candle is left too close to something that can burn.

Candles should be at least a foot away from anything flammable, and don’t let candles burn all the way down.

“What we also tell people is that once this gets down low enough that the wax is all hot, the bottom of the candle can also get hot as well,” said Heck.

What do you think is the most dangerous room in your house for a candle fire? If you guessed the bedroom, you’re right. A third of candle fires start there.

So, an easy option this holiday season may be a battery-operated candle.

“The good thing is, is you can set 50 of these out, and you’re not starting any kind of fire hazard because they’re not going to do anything,” said Heck.

They are child and pet-friendly, which are two other very important considerations when it comes to candles.

If you did not change your smoke alarm batteries when the time changed, this is a great time to do it before you have a house full of company.