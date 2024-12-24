Celebrating Christmas Eve with the Magic of Lights

Across southwest Florida, people have been feeling the Christmas spirit.

In Collier County, families at the Magic of Lights experience counted down the minutes to Santa’s arrival in awe of the spectacular display.

It might not look like your typical white wonderland of snow but it was a wonderland of dazzling and mesmerizing lights at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

“My favorite part is when the reindeer were all over and they were all flying, it was so cool,” said Jordan.

The reindeer might have looked cool but there was more to offer than just the four-legged holiday friends.

WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty asked a few other kids what their favorite part was.

“It was the Barbie, it was the dinosaur too,” said Isse and Cree.

“My favorite part was the beginning, where they had the tunnel of lights,” said Jaiden.

“My favorite part was the monster truck doing the wheelie,” said Kingston.

As excited as everyone was about the lights, they were even more excited about Santa.

They told WINK what they wanted to see under their trees in the morning:

“I asked for a lot of Stitch,” said Isse.

“I asked for an Easter egg,” said Cree.

“I want an electric scooter and AirPods,” said Jordan.

Santa’s hard work does not go unnoticed, the kids also shared what tasty treats they are leaving out for him.

“[Chocolate chip] cookies and milk,” said Jordan.

“We are decorating cookies today and we are going to leave them out for Santa,” said Kingston.

If you didn’t get the chance to come to the Magic of Lights in Naples this light show goes until Jan. 4.