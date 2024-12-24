Celebrating Christmas Eve with the Magic of Lights

WINK News
Across southwest Florida, people have been feeling the Christmas spirit. In Collier County, families at the Magic of Lights experience counted down the minutes to Santa’s arrival in awe of the spectacular display.
Whether you’re a full-time Floridian, a snowbird or just vacationing here for Christmas, it was a great day to go to the beach.
This year Christmas and Hanukkah fall on the same day. Many people of both faiths across our area will participate in the rare opportunity to celebrate both holidays.
It’s nearly that time to set off fireworks.
It’s an iconic bar and restaurant on Fort Myers Beach that has been missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed it.
A family of ten thought they had a good plan to beat the Christmas travel rush at Southwest Florida International Airport.
WINK News got an inside look at the new license plate reading technology being used by the Naples Police Department.
The joy of Christmas for many, especially kids, is seeing gifts under the tree, but for one family, they couldn’t afford not only presents but the bare necessities.
Matlacha has had its share of damage this year from hurricanes Helene and Milton. While people continue to heal and recover, they’re also looking toward the new year and beyond.
As many of us have already made our Christmas lists and checked them twice, dozens of neighbors are just wishing for a warm and safe place to live.
If you are still baking and basting your holiday dish, time is running out.
One Fort Myers jewelry store is taking the art of jewelry making into the future, all with the help of AI.
Deputies are in a tense back and forth with a man barricaded inside a home.
From shy newcomer to team leader, one man’s journey with the Florida Everblades has been remarkable.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking more information on a suspect wanted for shooting someone at the Edison Mall.
It might not look like your typical white wonderland of snow but it was a wonderland of dazzling and mesmerizing lights at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
“My favorite part is when the reindeer were all over and they were all flying, it was so cool,” said Jordan.
The reindeer might have looked cool but there was more to offer than just the four-legged holiday friends.
WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty asked a few other kids what their favorite part was.
“It was the Barbie, it was the dinosaur too,” said Isse and Cree.
“My favorite part was the beginning, where they had the tunnel of lights,” said Jaiden.
“My favorite part was the monster truck doing the wheelie,” said Kingston.
As excited as everyone was about the lights, they were even more excited about Santa.
They told WINK what they wanted to see under their trees in the morning:
“I asked for a lot of Stitch,” said Isse.
“I asked for an Easter egg,” said Cree.
“I want an electric scooter and AirPods,” said Jordan.
Santa’s hard work does not go unnoticed, the kids also shared what tasty treats they are leaving out for him.
“[Chocolate chip] cookies and milk,” said Jordan.
“We are decorating cookies today and we are going to leave them out for Santa,” said Kingston.
If you didn’t get the chance to come to the Magic of Lights in Naples this light show goes until Jan. 4.