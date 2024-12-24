Family of 10 caught in American Airlines tech issue at RSW

WINK News
Whether you’re a full-time Floridian, a snowbird or just vacationing here for Christmas, it was a great day to go to the beach.
This year Christmas and Hanukkah fall on the same day. Many people of both faiths across our area will participate in the rare opportunity to celebrate both holidays.
It’s nearly that time to set off fireworks.
It’s an iconic bar and restaurant on Fort Myers Beach that has been missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed it.
WINK News got an inside look at the new license plate reading technology being used by the Naples Police Department.
The joy of Christmas for many, especially kids, is seeing gifts under the tree, but for one family, they couldn’t afford not only presents but the bare necessities.
Matlacha has had its share of damage this year from hurricanes Helene and Milton. While people continue to heal and recover, they’re also looking toward the new year and beyond.
As many of us have already made our Christmas lists and checked them twice, dozens of neighbors are just wishing for a warm and safe place to live.
If you are still baking and basting your holiday dish, time is running out.
One Fort Myers jewelry store is taking the art of jewelry making into the future, all with the help of AI.
Deputies are in a tense back and forth with a man barricaded inside a home.
From shy newcomer to team leader, one man’s journey with the Florida Everblades has been remarkable.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking more information on a suspect wanted for shooting someone at the Edison Mall.
A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for residents in the area of Southwest 5th Avenue following a water main break that briefly halted potable water service.
A family of ten thought they had a good plan to beat the Christmas travel rush at Southwest Florida International Airport.
The plan was to leave right before noon to get back to where they are from: Philadelphia.
However, the travel Grinch had other plans.
They got caught up in the American Airlines tech issue that temporarily grounded planes across the country for over an hour on Christmas Eve morning.
They heard about the tech issue but decided to chance it anyway, just in case they could actually get out on time.
“You never liked the delays, especially when it was two and a half, three-hour delay, 15 minutes, even an hour is not bad, so we decided to take the gamble and come here with the hope of them moving the flight closer to one the initial, but we’re still going to be delayed probably at least another hour, hour and a half, but that’s a chance you take,” a family member said.
At last check, the family was still trying to get home before Santa Claus dropped by their house.