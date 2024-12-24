Family of 10 caught in American Airlines tech issue at RSW

A family of ten thought they had a good plan to beat the Christmas travel rush at Southwest Florida International Airport.

The plan was to leave right before noon to get back to where they are from: Philadelphia.

However, the travel Grinch had other plans.

They got caught up in the American Airlines tech issue that temporarily grounded planes across the country for over an hour on Christmas Eve morning.

They heard about the tech issue but decided to chance it anyway, just in case they could actually get out on time.

“You never liked the delays, especially when it was two and a half, three-hour delay, 15 minutes, even an hour is not bad, so we decided to take the gamble and come here with the hope of them moving the flight closer to one the initial, but we’re still going to be delayed probably at least another hour, hour and a half, but that’s a chance you take,” a family member said.

At last check, the family was still trying to get home before Santa Claus dropped by their house.