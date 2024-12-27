Top 5 influential medical stories of 2024

Health is one thing that money can’t buy but investments in health are a different story; 2024 saw several major milestones, some of which involved a great deal of money that impacted the health of our community.

WINK News health and medical reporter Amy Oshier takes a look back at 2024’s five most influential medical stories.

It’s said that health is a great equalizer. All people get sick, everyone gets injured.

It’s part of life that we can’t avoid. The same can’t be said for the availability of quality care.

This year, there were a lot of moves and milestones that changed the healthcare landscape in Southwest Florida.

Number 5: Gains in Treating Alzheimer’s Disease

It’s estimated nearly 7 million Americans are currently living with this condition, but new drugs offer great promise.

In July, the IV medication Kisunla was approved.

Experts believe this may be the game-changer we’ve waited for: clearing plaque in the brain.

Bonita Springs grandmother Ivone Nascimento got one of the first doses in the country.

Number 4: Expansion of NCH

The expansion of NCH is part of the system’s goal of becoming a destination for care.

In February, after three years of negotiating, the Naples city council gave the green light for NCH to move ahead on a $200 million expansion to build a world-class heart center downtown.

“Feb. 7, 2024. This will be an iconic day for us, for our community and for the future of healthcare here in Collier County,” said Robert Cubeddu, president of the NCH Rooney Heart Institute.

Number 3: Sale of Charlotte County Shorepoint Hospitals

In November, the system announced it planned to sell hospitals and related businesses in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Cape Coral.

The buyer is Adventhealth with a $265-million price tag.

The new company says it will announce future plans once the sale is finalized next year, but we do know Shorepoint Punta Gorda will not reopen, as catastrophic hurricane damage was ultimately too much.

Number 2: Major change for Lee Health

After six decades of serving as a public non-profit, Lee Health went private.

In October, county commissioners voted in favor of the conversion to private not-for-profit.

The largest health provider in Lee County, Lee Health, is a nearly $3 billion organization with 16,000 employees.

It was one of the largest public nonprofits in the country.

The change in business model provides more flexibility and opportunity for expansion while still serving as a safety net.

Number 1: The Proton Beam Therapy Machine

Finally, our top health story of 2024 could one day benefit any one of us in Southwest Florida.

It’s the arrival of a cancer superpower.

The multi-ton proton machine was delivered to its home in November.

It is placed inside a building designed to house the massive accelerator that spins particles and extracts protons to kill cancer.

Southwest Florida Proton is one of only 36 centers in the United States offering this advanced therapy.

These stories make up some of the biggest collective medical moments, all impacting lives in Southwest Florida in 2024.

Adding an honorable mention, nonetheless noteworthy, is the huge donation to nonprofits made by Tom Golisano.

A well-known philanthropist, Golisano announced $85 million in gifts back in November.

That money goes to 41 groups with many millions going to local hospitals and health causes.