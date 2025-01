The Florida Division of Emergency Management partnered with the University of Florida to launch a program that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to send real-time messaging before, during and after a disaster like a hurricane.

BEACON takes emergency information sent out by government sources, translates it into a human-sounding voice and then sends that voice message straight to you in English or Spanish.

And that’s just the beginning. In a press release, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said there are plans to add Haitian Creole and other languages in the near future.

BEACON, which stands for Broadcast Emergency Alerts and Communications Operations Network, combines new technology with the old reliable: radio.

It’s a joint effort between FDEM, the University of Florida and AI company, Futuri.

It allows you to stay informed via AM radio, FM HD channels and the beacon mobile app.

“Following the active 2024 hurricane season, we saw a need to expand outreach platforms to ensure residents and visitors are equipped with the timely information they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families during an emergency,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie in a press release.

He continued, “This new technology will allow us to target safety messaging from FDEM to communities before, during and after a disaster using the direct, reliable and resilient connection of radio on a dedicated channel that’s always on.”

BEACON launched its first site at public radio station WUFT in Gainesville. It’s operated by the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

WUFT is the first of many locations to provide a 24/7/365 text-to-speech automated platform that broadcasts critical information relevant to your specific location.

In other words, the AI system personalizes important information, which FGCU Artificial Intelligence professor Leandro de Castro told WINK News reporter Amy Galo is similar to social media algorithms.

“Nowadays, most of the platforms that we have, they are very personalized, like YouTube, Facebook, all the social media, they personalize the information they offer you based on your interests, based on your search, on your need, on your purchase behavior,” explained De Castro. “So, what I see that BEACON is bringing to us is something similar to that. It’s to gather all this diverse information and personalize the alert for you.”

The University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications executive director of media properties, Randy Wright, told WINK they’re currently in discussions with another host radio station to launch the initiative in Southwest Florida in the next few months.