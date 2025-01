Credit: WINK News

Speed detection cameras will be installed in 16 Cape Coral school zones. The city will activate the cameras in January.

Speeding in a school zone will result in a $100 fine. The money will be used to fund student transportation and public safety projects.

Multiple families across the street from Trafalgar Elementary and Middle School said their kids are in constant danger.

Some said that their kids are in constant danger and that $100 isn’t enough of a fine for speeding.

They said they could not believe their short trip is a daily danger to their children.

Steve Gard is the grandfather of a Trafalgar student. He said that the speeding in the area is dangerous and that they’ve tried preventative measures to stop it.

“Somebody’s going to get killed,” said Gard. “We’ve called the police. We’ve had trouble with parents. They pull in our yards, they pull in our driveways. They flip us off. I can go on and on and on.”

Kendall Kloer is a Trafalgar Middle School student who walks to school. She said that she has dealt with speeders during her walks to school.

“Whenever id I’d be walking down here. I’d have cars like go fast on the side of me,” said Kloer. I’ve had the the windows that come off the side of the car hit my shoulder.”

The cameras go live in January. There is going to be a probation period for a month.