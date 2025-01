A multi-million dollar beach renourishment project is underway in Collier County.

It comes as a way to restore Park Shore Beach from natural erosion and hurricanes Helene and Milton.

WINK News reporter Annalise Iraola went to the beach to speak with beachgoers about the project.

People she spoke with said the little bit of noise and trucks in exchange for better beaches and storm protection is a welcome sight.

People are still enjoying the beach regardless of the beach renourishment project, and you can see the big trucks and sand piles that are being used for the project.

After last year’s hurricane season, Florida’s Gulf Coast beaches could use a little love.

The Naples beach renourishment project is one way Collier County is making improvements.

Large trucks are distributing sand hauled from Immokalee to replenish the sand that was lost from past storms and beach erosion.

Horizon Way is the construction area for the project, and it will be blocked off to the public during construction.

People on the beach were appreciative of the work being done, with one beach visitor saying, “Being a Chicago native, it’s always really nice to come to Florida and to enjoy these beaches, and I would love to see some more mangrove replanting projects happening in the area.”

This project, which should be completed by the end of February, is expected to require about 168 tons of sand to finish.