The Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Center will be closed due to the National Day of Mourning for President Jimmy Carter.

The center will be closed Thursday during President Carter’s observation and reopen on Friday.

President Carter passed on Dec. 29 after being in hospice care for about a year at his home in the small town of Plains, Georgia, where he and his wife, Rosalynn, who died at 96 in November 2023, spent most of their lives.

The closure will apply to the five Disaster Recovery Centers open throughout the state, which also include Hernando, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter counties.

Those impacted by natural disasters are not required to visit the locations for physical assistance.

Homeowners and renters may also access FEMA resources by visiting the disaster assistance site here.

Tuesday is the final day for Florida residents to apply for hurricane disaster assistanceĀ during the 2024 season.

Click below for the latest recovery information for the following hurricanes: