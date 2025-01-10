Sweet’s Diner in Port Charlotte reopens

After months of fundraising and rebuilding, this diner, which had a car fly-through it, is back open.

Back in August, a teenager drove into their business.

Frequent customers told us Sweet’s Diner, located right off 41, is a Port Charlotte staple.

Sweet’s Diner is looking better than ever, but the owner, Scott Sweets, was forced to close for the last 5 months.

“We had four hurricanes. We did COVID, and then a 16-year-old girl knocked us out of business for five months,” Sweet said.

The girl drove into the front of the dining area back in August, causing extensive damage, but it gave them a chance to renovate with help from the community.

“I appreciate everybody’s help, all the different businesses that helped us, and all the different people that just came around asking about us and everything. We definitely feel loved,” Sweet said.

Sweet’s Diner is a Port Charlotte staple.

“It’s our favorite place to go,” said Don Kehaya, who has been dining here for 10 years.

Gary Self, from Ohio, has dined here for 13 years.

“They see me pull in, and I have my food at the table before I sit down,” Self said.

The food is why they come. The people are the reason why they keep coming back.

Sweet’s told us they want to have their official grand re-opening once their windows are replaced, and that’ll hopefully be in the next two to three weeks.