Sweet’s Diner in Port Charlotte reopens

After months of fundraising and rebuilding, this diner, which had a car fly-through it, is back open.
Florida Fish and Wildlife is pushing to protect endangered manatees. One danger that animals face is when boats bash into them, leaving deep scars across their backs.
Fighting fires is always top of mind for the Fort Myers Fire Department. The Fort Myers Fire Department leads the way when it comes to protecting your property when a fire breaks out.
Just hours after evacuating their Malibu home, the Wohl family learned they would never go back.
The Cove sits in south Cape Coral between Cape Coral Parkway and Southeast 47th Terrace right next to Cork Soakers.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been injured after a shooting at the Coconut Point Mall on Friday.
The Fort Myers Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted an operation targeting drug traffickers and individuals unlawfully selling and possessing firearms in Fort Myers.
Bank of America has been awarded Florida Southwestern State College the 2024 Neighborhood Champion Award.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge said he stood by his earlier decision in favor of the Captiva Civic Association.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the death warrant for a man accused of killing two people in Charlotte County in 1997.
While Lee Health continues construction on the area’s newest hospital, there are decisions to be made.
The southwest Florida Lady Hammerheads are the Florida Women’s Rugby Union’s newest team.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, there is a heavy law enforcement presence near a Popeyes restaurant.
Punta Gorda City Council sought a temporary solution when it was unable to meet Jan. 9 at the Military Heritage Museum because elevators weren’t working, which would have been a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Stet Howland, who as a drummer has an affinity for heavy metal music, bought a longtime Fort Myers dive bar and then transformed it into a haven for rock and roll.
Back in August, a teenager drove into their business.
Frequent customers told us Sweet’s Diner, located right off 41, is a Port Charlotte staple.
Sweet’s Diner is looking better than ever, but the owner, Scott Sweets, was forced to close for the last 5 months.
“We had four hurricanes. We did COVID, and then a 16-year-old girl knocked us out of business for five months,” Sweet said.
The girl drove into the front of the dining area back in August, causing extensive damage, but it gave them a chance to renovate with help from the community.
“I appreciate everybody’s help, all the different businesses that helped us, and all the different people that just came around asking about us and everything. We definitely feel loved,” Sweet said.
Sweet’s Diner is a Port Charlotte staple.
“It’s our favorite place to go,” said Don Kehaya, who has been dining here for 10 years.
Gary Self, from Ohio, has dined here for 13 years.
“They see me pull in, and I have my food at the table before I sit down,” Self said.
The food is why they come. The people are the reason why they keep coming back.
Sweet’s told us they want to have their official grand re-opening once their windows are replaced, and that’ll hopefully be in the next two to three weeks.