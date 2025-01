Xu Huiping, 55 Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of operating an illicit massage parlor, her second time arrested on this charge.

Deputies arrested Xu Huiping, 55, on Friday during a follow-up inspection of her business, Qiyue Health Inc., located at 1042 Pine Ridge Road.

According to CCSO, Huiping was hiding behind a couch after deputies arrived at the massage parlor, yelling at her suspected workers in Chinese.

Huiping was arrested after she could not provide detectives with documents required by state law.

Her first arrest occurred in early August 2024, when she and 11 others were arrested in violation of House Bill 197.

CCSO Lt. Wade Williams, who has been leading the massage parlor arrests, said Huiping was a “designated establishment manager” at Phoenix Spa and has been on their radar for a long time.

“House Bill 197 strengthens areas of law to provide law enforcement and the Department of Health with more resources and power to engage and attack those illicit businesses where they operate differently from legitimate businesses,” said Williams.

According to CCSO, detectives received information that Huiping reopened the massage business under a new name and that some customers were receiving sexual favors for an additional tip.

Upon arrival at Huiping’s business, detectives requested to see the customer logs as part of their inspection.

Huiping provided the logs containing numerous violations, including incomplete customer names, addresses and phone numbers.

The records failed to include the date and time of service and the name of the therapist who provided the service.

Huiping was also unable to offer employment records for the workers on-site.

Huiping was arrested for failing to provide the required customer log and the required employee logs.