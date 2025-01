Cody J. Curtis’ mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man accused of driving drunk and crashing into the patio of a Matlacha restaurant, killing a woman and injuring others, has taken a plea deal with the state.

Cody Curtis will serve 24 years in the Department of Corrections and six years of probation after his release.

The incident happened at That BBQ Place on April 13, 2024, when Curtis crashed into the restaurant. Four and a half hours after the crash, he blew a 0.13 BAC.

He killed 80-year-old Marylou Sharp and injured four others who were dining at the restaurant.

The police report regarding Curtis detailed that he was intoxicated at Phyizzies in Saint James City.

Curtis’ previous attorney spoke with WINK News, mentioning that a plea deal was offered and would likely be taken.

Curtis said that his attorney, Robert Hines, did not have his best interest at heart, prompting him to write a letter to the judge asking for new representation.

The judge assigned to the case denied Curtis’ request and called Curtis’ claim non-credible.

Hines then dropped Curtis as his client, which led to new representation on his behalf.

In late November, Curtis spoke in court for the first time, acknowledging the severity of the case.

WINK News reporter Olivia Jean spoke with Sharp’s family, who hoped Curtis would plead guilty to his charges.

“I hope there’s no chance for him ever to drive again, and we want him to stay where he’s at,” said Kasha Darna, Mary Lou’s granddaughter.