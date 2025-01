Charlotte County deputies have found a body in the ruins of a house in Port Charlotte after a fire destroyed most of it.

Tuesday morning, just after 10:30 a.m., law enforcement was not prepared to confirm that the body was that of a woman who was believed to have been trapped during the fire.

An elderly couple, both in their 60s, was inside the home Monday night, with the man transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

According to the fire department, a woman remains unaccounted for, as search efforts transitioned to a recovery operation, Tuesday morning.

A body was later found by law enforcement inside the structure of the home by 10:30 a.m.

A medical examiner has been called to examine and identify the body.

The Charlotte County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office first responded to the fire on Poston Avenue at around 7:07 p.m. Monday.

A video provided by WINK News viewer Carmen Blake shows flames rippling through the home’s roof as dark, black smoke billowed.

WINK spoke to the family of the missing woman.

The family said their aunt was a hoarder, and most of the home is filled with flammable furniture and papers, making it very hard to make pathways through the mess.

They believe all that stuff caused the fire to reignite constantly, as neighbors watched firefighters try to put out the flames for hours.

“I’m praying that they will find her alive. No family should have to suffer that. A fire is such a devastating thing,” said neighbor Mikki Hawbaker. “I don’t know her, but she is a neighbor, and she matters. Every life matters.”

CREDIT: William B Holinka

On Tuesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the home’s perimeter, placing yellow crime scene tape before canvassing the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman had disabilities and multiple walkers were found inside the home.

Early investigation of the fire shows that the cause was accidental, according to fire rescue officials.

The scene remains under investigation Tuesday morning.