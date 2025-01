The state fire marshal has yet to confirm whether 70-year-old RoseAnne Cantasano was the victim of a devastating house fire in Port Charlotte.

Cantasano’s church community remembers her as a woman of deep faith, calling her a “prayer warrior.”

They say she lived a life of love and generosity, always ready to lend a helping hand. A bumper sticker in her driveway reflects her strong belief system.

Her neighbors also recall her as a bright light in their community.

“Horrifying fire. Horrifying fire, as this house was slowly but surely burning to the ground,” said Mikki Hawbaker, a neighbor who watched the flames consume Cantasano’s home on Monday night.

Hawbaker hoped and prayed that Cantasano wasn’t inside at the time.

“I prayed for her family, and I prayed that RoseAnne wasn’t home at the time, that the fire ignited, and that she was out safely,” she said.

However, firefighters pulled a body from the wreckage Tuesday morning. Cantasano’s community believes the victim is their beloved RoseAnne, though official identification from the medical examiner is still pending.

Hawbaker, reflecting on her kind neighbor, shared a bittersweet memory.

“She was so sweet. I said, oh my gosh, RoseAnne, those earrings are gorgeous. Where did you get them? Up the thrift store, up the church. I said, well, I want a pair. Well, let me see if I can find you a pair. I said, no, honey, let’s go shopping together,” Hawbaker said, her voice breaking. “We didn’t get the chance.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Both the medical examiner and the state fire marshal have yet to release further details.

WINK News will provide updates as more information becomes available.