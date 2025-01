This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Investigators are looking for Daniel Cannon.

The 30-year-old is wanted in Collier County on drug-related charges.

Detectives believe he could be moving back and forth between Golden Gate City and Fort Myers.

He has priors in both Collier and Lee.

Get a good look at Delroy Clervil.

The 37-year-old is wanted in Lee County for violation of sex offender probation.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News his warrant stemmed from a sexual encounter with a minor when he was 32.

Clervil has a tattoo of “In God we trust” on his left arm, a bomb with the name Renee on his right hand and a joker drawn on his back.

Look for him in South Lee County.

42-year-old Robert Underwood is also wanted in Lee County.

He has a warrant out for failing to appear after his arrest for battery on a law enforcement officer, child abuse, and battery.

Crime Stoppers reported he has 35 previous arrests on charges including burglary, drugs, and domestic violence.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.