Credit: Emily Locke

NRG wrestling is hosting its first live event of 2025 with NRG Fully Charged this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Scotty’s Bierwerks, 901 East Industrial Circle, in Cape Coral.

The first-ever Infrared Champion will be crowned in a Fatal 4-Way match at the event.

Pro wrestling is home to many stars, such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dominik Mysterio, and John Cena. This event will feature some of the most popular independent wrestlers of Southwest Florida. One of those wrestlers is Randy Wentworth.

Wentworth is a mainstay at NRG Wrestling and a star of the Netflix show Snowflake Mountain. He plans to begin the year by winning the Infrared Championship in the Fatal 4-Way match.

“I’m undefeated in 2025. Have I had a match in 2025 yet? Don’t worry about it,” said Wentworth. “But I think there’s going to be some championship gold in my future.”

Due to his time on Netflix, Wentworth is no stranger to entertaining a large audience. He said that his time on Snowflake Mountain helped him become a more well-rounded wrestler.

“In pro wrestling, there’s a lot of talking,” said Wentworth. “You’re talking to the wrestlers; you’re talking to the camera; you’re talking to the audience. I would argue that it’s more important than the actual wrestling itself. I can take what I learned from reality TV and how to talk and bring that to the wrestling world.”

Another wrestler in a championship match on Saturday is the UltraViolet Champion, Emily Locke. This is her first title defense after defeating wrestling star Steph De Lander, who has wrestled for the WWE, All Elite Wrestling and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

Locke said she is confident going into her championship match with Carolina Cruz, a rising star in wrestling who was signed by the WWE while still in college.

“Results are going to be simple,” said Locke. “Emily Locke is going to retain my UltraViolet title because this is my first defense, and I made history when I won the title. I beat Steph De Lander to win this title. Carolina is going to get beat up by Emily Locke, and Carolina is going to get sent back to the racetrack because apparently that’s where she likes to be, and I like to beat people up.”

Locke is also known by the nickname “Your Boyfriend’s Favorite Wrestler.” She said that couples are welcome to enjoy the show despite the name.

“I will not take your boyfriends, but the girlfriends should be prepared,” said Locke. “As soon as I walk through that curtain, their boyfriends are going to melt over Emily Locke. This is a safe place for everybody. It’s a great date night and a great family night because Emily Locke will be there, and a ton of other great wrestlers will be there.”

Wentworth said that even though the event is being held at a brewery, the night’s entertainment will be for the entire family.

“NRG is at Scotty’s Bierworks, so you think it’s going to be 21-plus and not exactly one you’d want to bring your kids to, but it’s the exact opposite,” said Wentworth. “I believe kids get a discount on the show. We want you to bring your kids because it’s gonna be all family-friendly content.”

Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. VIP tickets are $25, general admission tickets are $20, and tickets for kids aged 12 or younger are $15.