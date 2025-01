Kayla Jean Locke Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A woman is facing twelve charges after allegedly fleeing from Cape Coral deputies while possessing multiple forms of drugs.

On Sunday, Cape Coral police officers responded to reports of a vehicle burglary at the Dollar General parking lot at 921 SE 10 St.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, officers observed 30-year-old Kayla Jean Locke in the driver’s seat of a beige Subaru Outback.

As officers approached, Locke erratically drove off, nearly striking an officer’s vehicle. The vehicle Locke was driving had no tag on it.

Officers continued to try to stop Locke using lights and sirens, but she refused, breaking many traffic laws and almost driving on the sidewalk.

Locke drove into a raised center median, disabling the vehicle.

Locke bailed out of her vehicle and then started running. While running, she began throwing items out of her pockets.

A K-9 officer chased Locke and released his dog. The K-9 officer alerted Locke that she was about to get bit and gave her commands to stop.

Locke complied, and the dog was called off.

While detained, she initially provided multiple false names. However, she later confirmed her true identity as Kayla Jean Locke.

Further investigation revealed Locke had two outstanding warrants from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and a suspended driver’s license.

The investigation determined Locke was not involved in the vehicle burglary.

During the investigation, officers found drugs, including fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia near where Locke had thrown items out of her pocket.

Additionally, an uncapped syringe was found inside the vehicle, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Locke exhibited signs of impairment, prompting a DUI investigation. The DUI investigation determined that Locke was impaired.

She was then transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation. A preliminary blood test later confirmed the presence of illegal narcotics.

Locke was arrested on multiple charges including fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with wanton disregard, resisting arrest without violence, false name to a law enforcement officer, hit and run, possession of fentanyl, possession of paraphernalia, DUI, DUI with property damage and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.