This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Nathan Bivins is accused of violation of probation for the possession of cocaine.

The 32-year-old is well-known to law enforcement with 21 priors since his first felony at 15 years of age for burglary and theft of a firearm.

Keep an eye out for him in Central Fort Myers.

Jessica Mercado just celebrated a birthday this week.

The 41-year-old is wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for the possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl.

She has several tattoos, including Joseph on her chest, cherries on her ankle, and a skull with butterflies on her arm.

Tomas Us-Lopez turned 49 earlier this month and has a bench warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear on trespassing and resisting an officer charges.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News he failed to show up for his trial.

Look for him in Tice.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.